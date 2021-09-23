WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,129,000. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.