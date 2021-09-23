Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 4,420.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coupang by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $31,710,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

