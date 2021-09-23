PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

CHRS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.