Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

