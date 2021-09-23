Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

