Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 608,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.