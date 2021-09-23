Citigroup Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

