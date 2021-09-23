GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.35

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

