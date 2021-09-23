Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 23,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.