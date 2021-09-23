Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Down 2.1%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 23,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.