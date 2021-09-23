Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

