Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

