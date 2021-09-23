Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

