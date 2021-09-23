Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 1,064.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,470.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $220,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,939 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

