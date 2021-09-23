Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $484,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.52 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.