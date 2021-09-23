Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

