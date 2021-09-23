Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.