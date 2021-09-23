Van ECK Associates Corp Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth $391,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter worth $2,256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

