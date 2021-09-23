Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Purchases $498,853.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,042,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 463,362 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

