Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 23,556 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $405,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $50,690.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $291,264.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

LEGH opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

