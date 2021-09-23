Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,757 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 394,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

