Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

