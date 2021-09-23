Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,776 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

