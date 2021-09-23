Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $101,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

