Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 27,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,737,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Specifically, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $676,072 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

