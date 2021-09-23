IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IMAX were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 39.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.