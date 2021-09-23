WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $156,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

