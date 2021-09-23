WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $380,000 in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.