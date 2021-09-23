WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

