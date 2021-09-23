O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 194.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 62.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

