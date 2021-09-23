WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after buying an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

