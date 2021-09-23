WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,687 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 65,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $140,990 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

