V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.03

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.03 and last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 110428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

