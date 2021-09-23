Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 2,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

