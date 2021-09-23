Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.