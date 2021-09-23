Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

ATH opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,003,432 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.