Barclays Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $345.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $375.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.29.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a one year low of $228.98 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

