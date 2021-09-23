American Century Companies Inc. Invests $365,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

AVNW opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $368.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.