Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

