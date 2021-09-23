KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

