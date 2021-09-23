Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

IMO stock opened at C$36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.11. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

