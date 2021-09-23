Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Critical Review

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tuya alerts:

This table compares Tuya and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57%

This table compares Tuya and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 30.28 -$66.91 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.59 $1.23 million $0.16 234.69

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tuya and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tuya currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.66%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Tuya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.