O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 76.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $68.57 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

