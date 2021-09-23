Sei Investments Co. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $238.83 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

