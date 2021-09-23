Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

