Sei Investments Co. Makes New $670,000 Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

