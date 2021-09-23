Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.