Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.