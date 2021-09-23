Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,809 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

