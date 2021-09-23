Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Up 5.5%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57. 3,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 765,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

