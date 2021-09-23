Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Decreases By 19.2%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.